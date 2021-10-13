Investigators still looking for missing Lenawee County woman after extensive search of rural property

article

Investigators spent two days searching a missing Lenawee County woman's property.

Multiple police agencies used K-9s and ground sonar during the search for Dee Warner on Monday and Tuesday but the missing 52-year-old was not found.

Investigators search for Dee Warner on Oct. 11, 2021.

Warner, who lives in Franklin Township, has been missing since April 24. She was last seen at her Munger Road home.

Authorities said information obtained during the search will be evaluated as they continue the investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to call Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Det. Kevin Greca at 517-264-5364.