A longtime public official from Wayne County who held a variety of roles within the county and in the state legislature has died.

Irma Clark-Coleman was beloved by the community, beginning her career at the road commission before working her way up the ranks.

Big picture view:

Clark-Coleman died at the age of 88 following a brief illness.

She was serving in her sixth term on the Wayne County Commission when she died.

She was in the position following decades of service that included roles in the road commission, both chambers of the Michigan Legislature, and even under former county executive Ed McNaamara.

In addition to county and state jobs, Clark-Coleman was appointed by the ex-Gov. Jennifer Granholm to the National Education Commission of the States as well as other education-based boards.

She's also the recipient of numerous awards for her influence among both business and school groups.

What they're saying:

Several local leaders from Detroit and Wayne County gave statements about Clark-Coleman, following the announcement of her death.

"Irma brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to every role she filled and she will be profoundly missed by her constituents, her fellow commissioners and the many people whose lives she touched," Commission Chair Alisha Bell (D-Detroit) said. "Our hearts are heavy and they go out to her family."

"I've never met anyone as driven to be of service than Irma and she leaves with us a legacy that demonstrates her commitment. My thoughts are with Irma's family and her countless other friends at this difficult time," said Mayor Mike Duggan.