IRS imposter scam targets businesses, warns state attorney general's office
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning businesses about a recent IRS look-alike scam related to Employer Identification Numbers (EINs). Scammers are instructing businesses to complete a fake Form 9710 and return it to a third party claiming to represent the IRS, along with a fee to "correct the error."
There is no such thing as an IRS Form 9710. This scam is aimed at stealing both money and sensitive information from unsuspecting businesses.
"If you receive this fake form, don’t fill it out or return it," Nessel said. "Instead, just throw it away. The IRS has clear procedures and will never pressure you to pay extra fees for a correct EIN or use third-party services to collect your information. My department remains committed to protecting consumers and their businesses from these bad actors."
The IRS will also never:
- Demand immediate payment.
- Demand payment without any chance to appeal or dispute the amount due.
- Threaten to have a consumer arrested.
- Require payment in the form of a gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer.
- Call, text, or email a consumer and ask for their personal or financial information.
- Businesses that believe they have been victims of an IRS scam should:
- Access the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page or call 800-366-4484.
- Report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission and visit the FTC Report Fraud site.
- Report unsolicited emails claiming to be from the IRS or an IRS-related component like the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System.
- Report compromised emails to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact: Consumer Protection Team
P.O. Box 30213
Lansing, MI 48909
517-335-7599
Fax: 517-241-3771
Toll-free: 877-765-8388
CLICK HERE for the online complaint form.