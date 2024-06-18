IRS imposter scam targets businesses, warns state attorney general's office

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning businesses about a recent IRS look-alike scam related to Employer Identification Numbers (EINs). Scammers are instructing businesses to complete a fake Form 9710 and return it to a third party claiming to represent the IRS, along with a fee to "correct the error."

There is no such thing as an IRS Form 9710. This scam is aimed at stealing both money and sensitive information from unsuspecting businesses.

"If you receive this fake form, don’t fill it out or return it," Nessel said. "Instead, just throw it away. The IRS has clear procedures and will never pressure you to pay extra fees for a correct EIN or use third-party services to collect your information. My department remains committed to protecting consumers and their businesses from these bad actors."

The IRS will also never:

Demand immediate payment.

Demand payment without any chance to appeal or dispute the amount due.

Threaten to have a consumer arrested.

Require payment in the form of a gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer.

Call, text, or email a consumer and ask for their personal or financial information.

Businesses that believe they have been victims of an IRS scam should:

Access the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page or call 800-366-4484.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact: Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

CLICK HERE for the online complaint form.



