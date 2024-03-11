Israeli flag stolen, vandalized 3 times on St. Clair Shores man's front porch

A person was caught on camera trying to steal a homeowner's Israeli flag in St. Clair Shores on the night of March 2.

"The first one was stolen completely - they broke the pole and everything and they took off with that one," said Michael Krebs.

Krebs says that first one wasn't caught on camera - and he didn't think much of it - until he saw the Ring video from March when a suspect runs up and tries to snatch the flag quickly running away - then five minutes later - they're back.

"That's when I knew yeah, - this is bigger than some kids - this is hatred, this is total hatred," he said.

And then this past Saturday - the suspect struck again.

"They ruined the second flag," he said. "I put a third flag up, and the third time they came out with scissors and cut it, and took the flag.

"I'm going to keep putting them up - I'm not going to stop."

Krebs has already put up another one - because, he says, this is his property and his right.

"I put it up for support of Israel - and I'm Jewish and it's my heritage," he said. "(It) makes me uneasy - i mean I have to protect myself in ways now, that I never have in my life, and it's not right. We should all be able to live here and respect each other and put up whatever flag you want.

"They shouldn't be coming on my property and tearing apart my flags."

The suspect - or suspects - cover their faces and appear to be driving a white Jeep Patriot.

"I looked at this as a hate crime - it's an absolute hate crime," he said. "I have an American flag next to an Israeli flag - they're taking the israeli flag and for some reason that's bugging them

St. Clair Shores police say this is a crime - likely malicious destruction of property as well as larceny - if you have any information give them a call.

Krebs says there is a $2,000 reward for identifying the person or persons involved which goes up to $3,000 if it leads to an arrest.

"I'm going to prosecute - and sue civilly if I can catch them," he said. "And we will catch them."



