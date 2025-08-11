'It is just irrational': Detroit shooting at senior apartment complex leaves 4 injured

The Brief Four people were shot outside a senior apartment complex allegedly over a loud party. The incident happened on the 7500 block of East Jefferson Street. Three people were shot. One of them tackled the shooter, which led to the gun being dropped.



Multiple people were shot outside a senior apartment complex in Detroit on Monday night because of a party, according to police.

Timeline:

The incident happened on the 7500 block of East Jefferson Street where officials told FOX 2 they responded to reports of a double shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four people had been shot at a senior apartment complex.

Investigators say early information suggests a person was upset that people were having a party outside the complex when shots were fired.

Three people were shot. One of them tackled the shooter, which led to the gun being dropped.

What they're saying:

Police then say an elderly woman picked up the gun then fired in self-defense, striking the shooter.

"This is a shooting so ridiculous in nature that you can't even explain it," said Detroit Assistant Chief Arnold Williams. "We're having incidents again where people can't resolve common issues. You don't have to resort to a gun because somebody is playing loud music. It is just irrational. You are in your 70's, this should not be what's going on."

All the victims are in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.