It's been one of the least snowy Decembers in Detroit history -- How it compares to other years

We didn't get a white Christmas nor a white December aside from some small amounts of snow.

This month is currently tied for the second least snowy December in Detroit. Some flakes may fall on New Year's Eve, but they most likely won't accumulate so that position will most likely stand

While some areas of Metro Detroit may have seen a slight bit more accumulation, Detroit has recorded 0.1 inch of snow this month, according to National Weather Service data. That ties for second with December 2014. The least snowy December was in 1889, when no snow was recorded that month.

Rounding out the top five least snowy winters includes 1884 with 0.4 inches, 2018 with 0.5 inches, and 1943 with 0.9 inches.

For comparison, Detroit sees 9 inches of snow on average in December. 2020 was about average, with 9.6 inches falling. The December before that, only 2.7 inches. In the past 23 years, the snowiest December was in 2000, with 25 inches.

That being said, data from the past two decades shows that the least amount of snow tends to fall in December compared to January and February. For instance, 14.2 inches of snow fell in both January 2015 and January 2019, following the minimally snowy Decembers.

So, if you're waiting on the white stuff, don't let December's snow totals disappoint you just yet - there's still plenty of winter left.