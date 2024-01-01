'I've got controlled fury': Campbell says Lions won't wallow in Cowboys loss, controversial ending

While so many Lions fans are still seething over the end of the 20-19 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday - and the impact referee Brad Allen may have had in sealing the team's fate - Dan Campbell is moving on.

A late two-point conversion pass to Taylor Decker on a tackle-eligible play was nullified by penalty after Allen claimed the wrong player - Dan Skipper - reported as an eligible receiver prior to the play. Video showed Decker having a conversation with Allen, who then said something to the Dallas defense.

Had it stood, the Lions would have gone up 21-20 with 23 seconds left. Instead and two more two-point conversion attempts later (a third chance coming after a Cowboys penalty), it ended as a loss and potentially harming a chance for a first-round playoff bye afforded the top two conference seeds.

Campbell, although still irritated by it, said nobody is feeling for themselves.

"I'm good, I woke up yesterday, I'm ready man. I've got controlled fury. I'm ready to go. I don't go the other way. The team won't either," he said. "We're on a mission and we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves and wallow in everything. We had plays to make and we didn't make them."

Saturday's game lived up to the billing of a match between NFC heavyweights coming down to the wire, culminating in the Lions' last march down the field for a touchdown before the heartbreaking end. Their coach believes the bitter defeat may even be a blessing in the long run.

"It's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere and you've got to make that one extra play that we didn't. We will use this as fuel, I've got pure octane right now," he said. "I woke up, I'm ready."

The Lions (11-5) host the Vikings (7-9) in the season finale on Sunday at Ford Field. Already under their belt - an NFC North title and a probable No. 3 playoff seed guaranteeing a first-round home playoff game.

When it comes to grievances, most fanbases take umbrage with NFL officials, but the Lions' tortured history remains unique. Whether it was the "Calvin Johnson rule" from 2010 or the fourth-quarter pass interference flag that was picked up without explanation in a 2015 playoff loss to the Cowboys in Dallas.

Campbell urged fans to not get hung up by it.

"Don't do that. Don't buy into that. Don't live in that world man, it will just pull you down," he said.

He also quipped about being on the New Orleans Saints staff for one of the most infamous no-call pass interference plays ever in a 2019 playoff loss to the Rams.

"If it makes you feel any better, the NFL is against every team. Because, look, I was in New Orleans and I know what that feels like," he said. "But you know what, even in that game, we had chances to win before all that happened. But that one ended it, that was it. We walked away, packed our bags and left. But this one, we got a taste of what that's like but we've still got a chance. We haven't even started the tournament.

"I'd tell fans don't even believe that. We're just getting started."