J. Baldwin's celebrating 15th anniversary

J. Baldwin's is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Chef Jeff Baldwin and Chef Michael Baldwin joined us on The Nine to show us how they make their signature calamari. You can watch in the video player above. They also talked to us about their fresh pastas, and you can get their ravioli recipe below.

RAVIOLI

Pasta:

4 eggs

400 grams flour

Mix with fork using the well method

Need dough by hand

Ravioli filling :

Herbed ricotta

Ricotta cheese

Parmesan

Salt

Black pepper

Parsley

Basil thyme

Mix ingredients into cheese to make a still filing for ravioli

Ravioli appetizer:

Brown butter

Vanilla lemon

Garlic shallot

Butter nut squash

Fresh sage

Sauté ravioli with a little pasta water

Season with maldon sea salt and grate Parmagiano reggiano over top