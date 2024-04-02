Jack-knifed semi-truck temporarily blocks all lanes on I-75

article

A jack-knifed semi-truck blocked all the lanes on northbound Interstate 75 near Rosa Parks for several hours Tuesday night.

The crash took place around 7 p.m. As of 10:29 p.m., the scene was cleared, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

"Preliminary investigation showed the semi driver was traveling NB I-75 in the curve under Michigan Avenue when it began to lose control," according to Detroit Police. "The semi jackknifed just before Rosa Parks and struck the right-side concrete barrier."

Police say speed played a role in the accident. The driver received treatment for minor injuries.

"We want to remind drivers to slow down," said Lt Mike Shaw. "Excessive speed along with wet roads are a dangerous combination. Luckily there were no serious injuries."