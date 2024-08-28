Jack White playing concert at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig this weekend

article

With little notice, tickets for a Labor Day weekend Jack White concert in Ann Arbor go on sale Wednesday.

The White Stripes lead singer will perform Sunday night at the Blind Pig. The show at the intimate venue comes ahead of the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival, where White is expected to join Detroit punk band The Hentchmen on stage on Monday,

Tickets for members of White's Vault fan club go on sale at noon Aug. 28, while general admission tickets will be available at 1 p.m. There is a two-ticket limit.

If you're trying to go, be sure to be ready right on time; the Blind Pig only holds 400 people. Ticketmaster recommends logging onto the website 10 minutes early so you can sign into your account and check that your payment information is correct.

Get tickets here.