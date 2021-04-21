Jackknifed semi leads to massive pile-up on I-696 freeway ramp in Macomb County

A massive pileup of more than a dozen cars and a semi-truck has blocked traffic on a freeway ramp onto I-94. An unexpected freeze Wednesday morning has led to slippery conditions on roads throughout Metro Detroit.

Among the biggest accidents is on the eastbound onramp from I-696 to I-94 in Macomb County. The incident is likely to lead to massive delays for incoming and outgoing traffic. It's unclear if there are any serious injuries.

It's also among several crashes that took place Wednesday morning during the traditional morning commute hour for many.

A lot of the delays are coming from I-696 where all lanes are blocked in multiple parts of the highway in Oakland and Macomb County. While the eastbound ramp onto eastbound I-94 has been blocked, lanes are also blocked near I-75.

Crews say another jackknifed semi-truck is blocking all lanes near Campbell and Bermuda.

Advertisement

The barrier dividing east and westbound lanes on I-696 in the Ferndale Hazel Park area was knocked out due to the accident and traffic had slowed to a crawl.