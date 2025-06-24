Jackson gang leader 'Poogi' Faulkner sentenced in unique candy-like fentanyl operation

The Brief Tamarious "Poogi" Faulkner was sentenced to over 17 years for running a large fentanyl operation in Jackson, Michigan. Faulker, from Houston, led the Michigan gang Thorough Bread Family, known on the street at TBF. Their fentanyl was sold in rock crystal form in bright colors like yellow, purple, and green.



The leader of a violent street gang from Jackson, Michigan called the "Thorough Bread Family," was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Tamarious "Poogi" Faulkner, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. Tuesday.

Faulkner, of Houston, Texas, was the leader of the Thorough Bread Family (TBF). Faulkner and his co-conspirators distributed large amounts of a unique fentanyl resembling candy in Jackson.

TBF’s fentanyl was sold in a rock-like crystalline form, and was often colored yellow, purple, or green, rather than the usual white, powder form.

Jackson police said that as the new type of fentanyl pushed by Faulkner, 28, and the TBF gang appeared on the streets, there was a spike in overdoses and violence.

The mother of one of those fatal overdose victims, who described her daughter as "a beautiful soul," wrote, "Under his leadership, this gang has taken lives, destroyed families, and devastated an entire community."

After the arrest and prosecution of many TBF members, including Tamarious Faulkner, Jackson Chief of Police Christopher A. Simpson was quoted in a release that the Jackson community "almost immediately rebounded, violent crime was cut in half, overdoses decreased, as well as the associated crimes with it."

Six other co-conspirators have already been sentenced:

Demond Johns, age 27 of Jackson: 128 months’ prison

Dominque Faulkner, age 33 of Jackson: 126 months’ prison

Zaire Faulkner, age 26 of Jackson: 10 years’ prison

Demarquan Smith, age 23 of Jackson: 10 years’ prison

Tommy Owens, age 33 of Jackson: 87 months’ prison

Mario Murguia, age 24 of Jackson: 5 years’ prison

"Gangs bring drugs and death to our communities. We are grateful that we can work alongside our federal, state, and local partners in the fight against this scourge," U.S. Attorney Gorgon said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the Michigan State Police, Jackson Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.