Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said.

Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm.

More details are expected to be revealed at a press conference Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit apartment complex's garage early July 25, just a few hours after he was reported missing. His car was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights.

Police in Dearborn Heights were contacted and a missing persons report was filed. Shortly after, Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Hills' father received an anonymous call that said his son was in a basement on Warren in Detroit.

Police responded to the address and found Hills shot multiple times.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor, Hills and Sanders were together on July 24. Later Hills met with Sanders at a party in Detroit. Hills brought his new AR-15, authorities said.

It is believed that when the pair went into the basement of the home, Sanders killed Hills, stole his gun, and abandoned the car in Dearborn Heights.

Sanders was arrested Tuesday.

"We try to never rush to judgment on cases because the facts are sometimes not as they initially appear or as reported. After thoroughly reviewing the DPD investigation and the timeline of events, we believe that we can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt in court," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Sanders will be arraigned Friday morning.