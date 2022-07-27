Jacob Hills death: Detroit Police to provide update Wednesday afternoon

The Detroit Police Department is expecting to give an update Wednesday afternoon about the circumstances that led to the shooting death of 18-year-old Jacob Hills earlier this week.

Hills was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit apartment complex's garage early Monday morning, just a few hours after he was reported missing.

Police are expected to speak more about what they've learned during the investigation Wednesday afternoon. A live player will be added to this page when police plan to speak.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said on Monday Hills had been shot multiple times and there were shell casings found near his body.

The next day, police confirmed that the body found was Hills but could not offer any further information about the case.

According to McGinnis, his family was concerned after not hearing from him and tracked his phone to Dearborn Heights. The family said his car was found abandoned near the intersection of Telegraph and Ford in Dearborn Heights.

Police in Dearborn Heights were contacted and a missing persons report was filed. Shortly after, McGinnis said Hills' father received an anonymous call that said his son was in a basement on Warren in Detroit.

Police responded to the address and found Hills shot multiple times in the basement of an apartment complex. However, McGinnis would not comment if Hills was killed in the basement or if he was dumped there after being murdered elsewhere.

McGinnis, at this point, they are not sure about the circumstances that led to his murder.

"Without hindering the investigation, we know that the victim was interested in purchasing a firearm. Whether that was in the area he lived or in this area - don't want to get into that level of detail at this time," he said. "I know for certain he was here for a party. What occurred from that point until where we are now, these are the answers we need to get for the family."