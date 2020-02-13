Jagged Fork's recipe for Cloud Nine Crepes

The Jagged Fork is a breakfast/brunch spot where every dish they serve is Instagram-worthy.

Radu Trifon from the Rochester Hills location joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant, and to show us how to make their Cloud Nine Crepes. You can get the recipe below.

CLOUD NINE CREPE

Batter:

Milk- 2 Cups

Eggs -4

Butter - 3 Tablespoon

Sugar - 1 Tablespoon

Vanilla - 1 Tablespoon

Salt - ½ Tablespoon

Flour - 1 ½ Cup

Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting

1- 8 Oz Block Cream Cheese Room Temperature L

1 Tbs Vanilla Extract

2 Tbs Strawberry Flavored Syrup

1 Tbs Melted Butter

16 Oz Powdered Sugar

¼ Teaspoon Salt

Whip all together in a bowl and place in a pastry bag for pipping. Fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas for garnish melba sauce powdered sugar

Combine the milk, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla, salt and flour to a blender. Blend for about 20-30 seconds. Refrigerated for 1 hour.

Melt small amount of butter in the skillet over a medium heat. Pour about quarter cup of batter into the pan and swirl to coat evenly. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the mixture becomes nearly solid. Grab your spatula and get to flipping. Cook over medium heat 1 minute until golden brown.

Bone appetite!!!!

