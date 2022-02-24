LIVE AT 8:30: James and Jennifer Crumbley in court Thursday for Oxford shooting case

More evidence will be presented on Thursday against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Thursday is the second court date for the Crumbleys' preliminary exam and we're expected to get more of an idea of what evidence the prosecution will use in the case.

The last time the Crumbley parents were in court, text messages between Ethan and Jennifer were read and discussed, including concerning messages that prosecutors said she ignored. Those exact messages were read during the hearing. Here's a recap of what was discussed.

Five witnesses testified during the preliminary hearing. One was the caretaker of the Crumbley's horses who texted with Jennifer the day of the shooting. Three employees from Jennifer's workplace also testified, including her boss who she confided in that "he's going to kill himself. He must be the shooter. I need a lawyer. Ethan did it."

In another text, Jennifer asked her boss not to judge her for "what my son did."

"I was surprised by that text. I was surprised she was worried about her job at that time. I thought she'd be more worried about what was going on at that time," Andrew Smith said.

Detective Edward Wagrowski from the Oakland County Sheriff's office ended the day discussing text messages, social media accounts, and phone calls that authorities recovered during the investigation.

The Crumbley parents were also ordered during that hearing to stop sending non-verbal messages to each other. This order came after the Oakland County Prosecutor requested the court order them to stop communicating. The Crumbleys attorneys said they were not intentionally sending displays of affection to hurt families of the victims and "didn't even know they were being broadcast". The defense agreed that the two would cease communication in court.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald had called their actions "a serious distraction" and "traumatic for the family members" of the victims involved in the shooting.

RELATED: Recapping day one of James and Jennifer Crumbley's preliminary hearing

Thursday's hearing also comes just two days after their son, Ethan, was in court. That court hearing was in regard to whether the Oakland County Jail is the proper place for the 15-year-old. James and Jennifer are also housed in the jail but do not have access to Ethan.

What is a preliminary exam?

A preliminary exam is when a judge will hear evidence presented by the prosecution. This includes documents, physical evidence, and witness testimony.

The prosecution presents the evidence but, according to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, this is actually a hearing that's used by the defense to find out what evidence the prosecution has and how well the witnesses will testify at trial, assuming it goes to trial.

MORE: Ethan Crumbley waives preliminary hearing, heading to trial

The judge then decides what evidence will be allowed and if the suspects are bound over for trial.

Most cases are bound over and Langton said he fully expects James and Jennifer to be sent to trial.

What are James and Jennifer Crumbley charged with?

The parents of Ethan Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter days after their son was arrested for allegedly shooting several people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Four students died in the shooting and 7 others were seriously hurt.

The parents were both found early in the morning on Dec. 4 inside of art studio in Detroit, one day after they were supposed to have turned themselves in to the Oakland County Sheriff.

RELATED: Ethan Crumbley's parents drained son's bank account, prosecutor says

After their arrest, they each were ordered held on a $500,000 bond. Their defense attorneys argued for a reduction in bond to $100,000, but it was rejected.

The judge in the case ruled that the parents were flight risks, citing their actions on the day they were charged with involuntary manslaughter.