Ethan Crumbley bound over to circuit court for Oxford High School shooting charges, sending case to trial

Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of committing mass murder at Oxford High School last November waived his right to a preliminary exam on Friday. He was bound over to circuit court for the Nov. 30 shooting.

Crumbley appeared in district court in Rochester Friday morning, where he confirmed he had discussed waiving the preliminary exam with his attorneys.

The brief appearance in front of court followed a monthlong delay after his original probable cause conference was rescheduled in December.

When a case is bound over, the case heads straight to trial. The defendant may also plead guilty or no contest.

Both the prosecution and defense consented to the move, which moves the case out of the jurisdiction of Oakland County and into the federal court system.

Crumbley was arraigned on 24 counts ranging from murder to terrorism after he allegedly shot up his high school, killing four students and injuring seven others.

The teen's parents are expected to be in court for their own procedural conference later Friday. Both have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

