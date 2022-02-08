LIVE AT 8:30: James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford shooting suspect in court for preliminary hearing

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, will be court on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for a preliminary exam and we're expected to get an idea of what evidence the prosecution will use in the case.

For the first time in a month, James and Jennifer will both be in court where evidence and testimony from witnesses will be given during the preliminary exam. The parents of Ethan Crumbley were both charged shortly after the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured several others.

It's the first time they were in court since the prosecution requested the court order them to stop communicating non-verbally in court.

Last week, prosecutor Karen McDonald's office released a statement calling their actions "a serious distraction" and "traumatic for the family members" of the victims involved in the shooting.

What is a preliminary exam?

A preliminary exam is when a judge will hear evidence presented by the prosecution. This includes documents, physical evidence, and witness testimony.

The prosecution presents the evidence but, according to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, this is actually a hearing that's used by the defense to find out what evidence the prosecution has and how well the witnesses will testify at trial, assuming it goes to trial.

The judge then decides what evidence will be allowed and if the suspects are bound over for trial.

Most cases are bound over and Langton said he fully expects James and Jennifer to be sent to trial.

James and Jennifer Crumbley charged

Ethan's parents were both charged two days later, on Friday Dec. 3, with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons," McDonald said at the time. The gun "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."

The Crumbleys were expected to turn themselves in on the charges and their attorneys said that day that they were returning to area after a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," the attorneys said in a statement.

What happened after the Oxford High School shooting?

During the most recent court hearing, the Crumbley parents were accused of draining their son's bank account after the shooting, among other actions.

"On Nov. 30, just hours after their son murdered children in a school, they started making plans." McDonald said.

McDonald said they stated making plans to sell horses and then bought four cell phones.

The day of the shooting, she said they also drained Ethan's bank account of $3,000, leaving only $0.99.

The next day, Dec. 1, they checked into a different hotel where more contacts were made discussing the sale of their horses and withdrew $2,000 from their bank and then checked out of the hotel they were staying in, leaving one of their cars behind but parked so that the license plate could not be easily seen.

That's the day McDonald said they drove to the art studio in Detroit and never left except to smoke and to move the car so that the plate was not easily visible. While in the building, they texted with the owner that they needed provisions including socks and bedding items.

Meanwhile, their attorneys said that they believed the Crumbleys wouldn't have paid them if they had planned to run.

While inside the building, the doors were locked, even as police arrived and announced that they were there. They were found crouched behind a locked down where police took them into custody on Dec. 4.

When they were arrested, McDonald said they had Jennifer's social security card, more than a dozen credit and gift cards, cell phones, and $6,600 in cash.

"Your honor, these are not the actions of individuals who wanted to turn themselves in. They had knowledge of the pending charges based on their text messages and what did they do? They didn't go across the street,. There was a police station across the street from their hotel. There was nothing preventing them from staying right there," McDonald said.