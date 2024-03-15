James and Jennifer Crumbley: What's next for parents of Oxford High School shooter after convictions

Separate juries in Oakland County found both James and Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting.

James's conviction came Thursday evening, while Jennifer learned her verdict last month.

Both parents were convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter - one for each student their son killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Their son is currently in prison after being handed down a life without parole sentence last year.

The high-profile trials of the Crumbley parents followed years of evidence gathering, motion hearings, and anticipation after county prosecutor Karen McDonald chose to go forward with bringing charges just days after the mass shooting.

James and Jennifer Crumbleys sentencing

James and Jennifer are both scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum they could get will likely be 15 years.

Will the Crumbleys appeal?

Jennifer is expected to appeal her conviction, and James may do the same.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, appealing a jury verdict is rare. However, because of the implications of the trials, there could be a chance.

Attorney Gabi Silver weighed in on how an appeal could play out after Jennifer's verdict.

"At the end of the day, most appeals are lost. But this is a really novel case," Silver said. "So I think given the impact of this case, given the impact that it can have across-the-board to parents everywhere, frankly, the courts are going to take a hard look at it."

James Crumbley's trial recap

Read recaps of each day of testimony below: