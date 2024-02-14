James Craig suspends campaign for U.S. Senate, mulls race for Detroit mayor

James Craig has suspended his campaign for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat.

The former candidate for governor who previously served as the chief of the Detroit Police Department said his decision to suspend his campaign was a "business decision only."

In a text to FOX 2's Roop Raj, Craig wrote that he appreciated the support from volunteers and supporters, which was "reflective in my consistent leading in the polls with the other GOP candidates."

"Additionally, the last poll reflected that I was leading the presumptive democrat nominee Slokin by 3 percentage points. So my decision was a business decision only," he wrote. "I look forward to my next challenge."

That next challenge may be another run for public office - this time he may be pursuing the mayoral seat in Detroit. When asked about a possible run for mayor, he said he had been approached by residents of the city and workers who asked that he consider a run.

"Additionally, folks from outside the city believe I should strongly consider. I'm a lifelong public servant of 44 years. The best part of my career was the last 8 years as Detroit police chief," he said.

Craig's tenure as the Detroit Police Chief ended in 2021 when he stepped down in order to run for governor during the 2022 Midterms. He failed to qualify for the Republican Primary after a signature scandal derailed the campaigns of several candidates.

He then announced a plan to run for the open senate seat this year after Debbie Stabenow announced her intention to retire at the end of her term.

The mayoral race in Detroit isn't until 2025. So far, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield has indicated an interest in running for the seat. She launched an exploratory committee last year.