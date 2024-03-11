James Crumbley researched information on guns and minors after Oxford High School shooting, ATF agent says

Monday morning was the third day of testimony in the case of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter. The entire afternoon saw one witness, ATF agent Brett Brandon, on the stand.

Brandon testified about the weapons that James Crumbley owned – a Cobra Derringer Classic, KelTec P17, and a SIG Sauer – the last of which was the one James Crumbly bought on Friday, November 26, 2021 and the same one that was used during the shooting four days later.

The Oxford High School shooting on November 30, 2021, took four young lives and was committed by a 15-year-old who had just gotten the gun a few days before from his parents for Christmas. When James Crumbley bought the gun on the Friday before the shooting, he was given a pamphlet on youth safety.

Brandon testified that they later found the pamphlet underneath the gun's foam padding.

"When I lifted up the foam and saw the pamphlet in there, I was shocked," he said. "As the pamphlet says on the front, it says, Youth Handgun Safety Act Notice. It means they were on notice - they had to pick this up and move it to the back of that gun case and basically discard it under the foam."

In fact, Brandon said the pamphlet wasn't found until after Jennifer Crumbley's trial earlier this year.

During his three hours on the stand, Brandon testified that the Crumbleys were provided ATF pamphlets on gun safety and chidlren. They were also provided with a cable lock that he said appeared to have never even been opened or used. He said there was no evidence of other cable locks in the home.

After questioning by both the prosecution and defense, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald got a brief few moments for redirect – where she brought up James Crumbley's internet searches and if he ever searched for firearm safety and minors.

Brandon said it never happened before the Oxford High School shooting on November 30.

"There were searches related to that topic. It was after the shooting had occurred," he said. "I don't recall the exact date, but it was after the shooting."

Brandon said there were no other searches regarding firearm safety made by James Crumbley.

