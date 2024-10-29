article

A police stop involving Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams earlier this month was revealed Tuesday with the team releasing a statement regarding the case in the evening.

The Lions confirmed that Williams was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a Detroit police traffic stop on Oct. 8, but was released "without incident or citation."

"It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."

The statement does not refer to the circumstances of the traffic stop, nor why Detroit police are reviewing the case.

The Lions say that the incident was discussed with Williams and that it has kept the NFL informed of what the team knows.

Williams is currently serving the second of a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Although the 23-year-old maintains he did not take anything, he agreed to accept the league's punishment.

Williams was taken with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Lions but missed the first 10 games of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in college. He also missed four games in 2023 for violating the league's gambling policy.

The 23-year-old is having a career-best season with 365 yards and three touchdown catches through five games.

