Among the details embedded in the Jan. 6 Committee's 154-page report about former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 are references to a meeting involving two figures in Michigan's political class.

Former house Speaker Lee Chatfield and outgoing senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey were among the state lawmakers that discussed the 2020 election with Trump, visiting the White House in the aftermath of ballots being cast.

According to the report, which was released along with a referral of criminal charges to the justice department on Monday, both Chatfield and Shirkey met with Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Nov. 20.

The report said the two went through a "litany" of voting falsehoods referring to election fraud in Michigan with Chatfield and Shirkey. The former speaker told the committee that Trump encouraged the lawmakers to "have some backbone and do the right thing."

Chatfield understood the statement ot mean overturning the state's election results by appointing electors that would vote for Trump.

According to the report:

Shirkey told Trump that he wouldn’t do anything that would violate Michigan law, 257 and after the meeting ended, issued a joint statement with Chatfield: "We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election."

But that wouldn't be the end of the president's interaction with the two.

Trump tweeted out Shirkey's personal cell phone number, which inundated the Clarklake Republican with "nearly 4,000 text messages." Another private citizen reported also getting bombarded with texts after their number was mistakenly used as Chatfield's number.

Despite Michigan and the U.S. already going through another election this past November, the 2020 presidential race remains a commonly-discussed theme, thanks to Trump's repeated claims that it was stolen. Several audits, election certifications, and even a state Senate committee report have proven those claims untrue.