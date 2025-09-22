Jason Kelce joins the Ravens marching band before Lions Monday Night Football game

Image 1 of 3 ▼ BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Former NFL Player Jason Kelce plays in the Baltimore Ravens band before the game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, who now works as a commentator, joined the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band prior to the Monday Night Football game between them and the Detroit Lions.

Kelce, one of the hosts of "Monday Night Countdown," was shown in a full Marching Ravens band uniform and played the saxophone as the band welcomed the Ravens to the field.

The first half of the game saw the two teams trade touchdowns, and then trade three and out drives, before the Lions marched 98.5 yards down the field to take a 14-7 lead. On the next Ravens drive they got to the Lions 1-yard line before a fumble on fourth down gave the Lions the ball back with about 1:30 to play in the half.

The Lions were forced to punt, giving the Ravens the ball back with under a minute to go.

The Ravens drove down a short field and scored a touchdown before the half to make the score 14-14 with 24 seconds left before halftime.

Detroit attempted a 67-yard field goal to end the half. Lions kicker Jake Bates missed wide left on what would have been an NFL record had it gone in.

Baltimore was set to get the ball to open the second half.