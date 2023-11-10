Jelly Roll heading to Michigan jail to meet inmates, celebrate his own graduation

article

Jelly Roll will meet inmates and have his own graduation ceremony when he visits a Michigan jail next month.

The singer's Dec. 5 trip comes after a back-and-forth with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Swanson invited Jelly Roll to the Genesee County Jail in Flint after seeing him make a stop at a jail over the summer. During that visit, Jelly met inmates who were part of an addiction rehabilitation program, learned about the program, spoke with inmates, and even sang along with them.

"Let's do a modern-day, 21st-century Johnny Cash in the Genessee County Jail," Swanson said in a recent video to the singer.

Featured article

Jelly Roll has spent time behind bars and earned his GED while incarcerated. He is now very supportive of rehabbing offenders. Swanson said he wants to show him the way his county is changing jail culture through education and trade schools.

In a video for Jelly Roll, Swanson highlighted inmates who are graduating from the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program. The program provides job training, support, and education to inmates to prepare them for their release.

While in Nashville for the Country Music Awards this week, Jelly Roll sent a video back to let Swanson know he's coming when he's in Detroit for the Jingle Ball.

"Tell them I'm gonna get a haircut, too. Tell them to bring their clippers," Jelly Roll said, referring to inmates who are training to be barbers.

The sheriff said he also wants to throw Jelly a graduation ceremony of his own since he never got one when he earned his GED while behind bars.

"I know you graduated when you were 23 with a GED, but you never got recognized. I want to give you your own commencement here in jail," Swanson said.