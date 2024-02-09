Jennifer and James Crumbley: What's next for parents of Oxford High School shooter

The conviction of Jennifer Crumbley sent a ripple across the country as a parent of a high school shooter was convicted for the first time on charges related to the shooting. It will stand as a milestone to law enforcers across the U.S. as well as a stark reminder to parents with guns in their homes.

The jury reached their verdict after deliberations began Monday morning. Her trial lasted seven days and included hours of witness testimony, surveillance video evidence, and thousands of text messages between her and her husband, her son, and others.

After hearing her fate, Judge Cheryl Matthews announced Crumbley's sentencing would be scheduled for April 9 at 9 a.m.

James Crumbley, Jennifer's husband, will take the stand in March during his own involuntary manslaughter trial. His wife's conviction may complicate his defense. Here's when the trial is expected to start.

Will James Crumbley get a plea deal?

The answer is likely no.

With the conviction of Jennifer Crumbley, any plea deal that may have been on the table for James is likely gone. Defense attorney Todd Flood told FOX 2 on Wednesday, 24 hours after the verdict, that he doesn't expect Karen McDonald would offer a deal to James.

Jennifer Crumbley: Defense attorney team predicts sentence, chance at her appeal

"These are what you call a 'super case'. It has to go through the vetting of a jury trial," he said. "I don't think there's been one mention of asking the judge."

Charlie Langton agreed.

If Jennifer was acquitted, I think there might have been more of a chance to get a plea,"

But expect most of the same evidence to come out at trial. One of the biggest pieces of evidence is the fact that James bought the gun.

Jennifer Crumbley Verdict: Oxford shooter's mom found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

"James' lawyer is now looking at everything," Langton said. "James is in a better position now to try this case. We know what works and what doesn't. James Crumbley is not going to take the stand. No way ever."

Flood says he thinks James could take the trial because he's a bit more empathetic than Jennifer.

What happens next?

First James goes to trial. Jennifer will be sentenced in April and will likely appeal the conviction.

In the long term, Jennifer Crumbley's conviction may lay the groundwork for prosecutions of future mass shooters and their cases, which could include family members. In the eyes of legal experts, like Langton, this decision puts guardians on notice:

"Now, parents beware, because if your kids do something really bad - like a crime - the cops are going to come to you. And in this case, they put Jennifer Crumbly in handcuffs while they questioned her at the station," he said.

"They're going to look at your text messages. They're going to look at your phone records. They're going to look at where you are. Is this an invasion of your privacy? No, it's not because a crime was committed. And I think this case is going to extend the long arm of the law to these parents."

How much time will Jennifer get?

The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter is 15 years. For all four counts, she'll be sentenced to concurrent sentences, which means the maximum time she'll get is 15 years.

However, it's possible she could get about 10 years in prison, depending on what Matthews decides.

As she considers a sentence, the judge undoubtedly will think about Jennifer Crumbley’s testimony in which she expressed no regrets about how she dealt with her son and the school on the day of the shooting. "We did lose a lot," she said, summing up the tragedy.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.