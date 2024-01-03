Jennifer Crumbley's lawyer argues Oxford shooting victims' testimony would 'inflame the passions of a jury'

article

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, wants three witnesses barred from testifying at her trial.

She is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting committed by her son, who will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Now that the shooter has been sentenced, Jennifer and her husband James are headed to their trials.

Last week, prosecutors added three victims as witnesses - Molly Darnell, Kristy Gibson-Marshall, and an unnamed minor. Jennifer's defense argues that their testimony about what happened inside the school is "irrelevant" to the case and would "inflame the passions of a jury."

"The testimony of the three additional witnesses by the prosecution would only distract the jurors from the task at hand, confuse them, and be unnecessary," Jennifer's attorney wrote in a motion requesting that the witnesses not be allowed to testify.

Jennifer and James are facing charges stemming from their actions leading up to the shooting. The defense noted that these witnesses would be relevant to the shooter's trial, not Jennifer's.

"There is no evidence that suggests Mrs. Crumbley had any knowledge of the shooter’s plans, how he planned to execute those plans, and the horrors of the events that unfolded," the defense wrote in the motion.

James bought his son the gun used just days before the shooting that left four students dead. During his plea hearing last year, the shooter, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, said he gave his father the money to buy him the weapon.

In addition to buying him a gun, prosecutors argue that both James and Jennifer ignored their son's mental health concerns. They have shown text messages and journal entries in court that they say support this accusation.