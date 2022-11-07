JetBlue passenger arrested for exposing himself on flight to Detroit from New York
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police took a passenger into custody for exposing himself aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon.
The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a report that a man exposed himself on the JetBlue flight. Airport Police responded and took the suspect into custody, said a Metro Airport official.
An airport official says the case is being handed over to the FBI.
