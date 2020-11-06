Jill of All Trades' gluten-free brownie recipe

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn takes us into the kitchen for one of her favorite treats.

Jill loves chocolate, and she LOVES brownies, but finding a really good gluten-free one is hard. It’s not impossible, though! In this episode, Jill shows us how she makes her “famous” home-made gluten-free brownies. They’re pretty easy, and really delicious!

Here is Jill’s recipe. She gives us the original recipe, along with her modifications.

GLUTEN-FREE BROWNIES FROM JILL OF ALL TRADES

1 1/4 cup Sugar (Jill uses part Brown Sugar)

3/4 cup Cocoa Powder (Jill uses some regular cocoa and some special dark cocoa)

1/2 cup All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour

1/4 tsp. Xanthan Gum (Jill substitutes crushed Chia Seeds)

1/8 tsp. Baking Soda

1/4 tsp. Sea Salt

1 Tbsp. Cornstarch

2 Large Eggs

4 Tbsp. Butter, melted

1/3 cup Avocado or Canola Oil (Jill substitutes Olive Oil)

1 1/2 tsp. Vanilla Extract (Jill uses Vanilla Bean Paste)

2 Tbsp. Cold Water

OPTIONAL ADD-INS

1/2 cup of Chocolate Chips

1/2 cup Nuts

Preheat oven to 325˚. Grease a 8x8 or 9x9 pan and dust it with cocoa powder. You may also want to put a piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the pan.

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, cocoa powder, flour, xanthan gum (or crushed chia seeds), baking soda, salt and cornstarch.

Make a well in the center and add the eggs. Beat the eggs and mix in the butter, oil, vanilla extract, and water. Mix until the dry ingredients are incorporated.

Add in any optional ingredients (chocolate chips, nuts, etc.).

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake at 325˚. Check after 20-25 minutes. A smaller pan will make thicker brownies and may take longer to bake. Optional add-ins may also increase baking time. An 8x8 pan may take as long as 40 minutes.

The brownies are done when a light finger tap in the center leaves no mark, and the center bounces back.

Cool completely before cutting.

PROJECT RATING: Easy (and Delicious!)

To watch Jill take you through the process, just click on the video player above.