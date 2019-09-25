Jill's all-natural carpet cleaning solution is pet-safe and doesn't have overwhelming scent

This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us how she cleans rugs with an all-natural solution she makes herself. It’s pet-safe and it doesn’t have that overwhelming flowery smell that many commercial cleaners have.

Here is Jill’s rug recipe:

2/3 of a large bottle (32 oz.) of peroxide

10-12 drops of Thieves Oil essential oil

Warm water

Jill puts the peroxide in the tank of her rug steamer. For rugs that are really grime-y, she says that you can use the whole bottle of peroxide. She then adds the Thieves oil. Jill says you can add other essential oils, too, if you’d like a different fragrance. Lemon oil and Orange oil are compatible with Thieves oil. Then, just fill the tank of your rug steamer with warm water and use it as directed.

If your rug is really dirty, like Jill’s was, you may need to go over each area a few times.

**NOTE** You may want to test this solution on a small area of your rug to make sure that it doesn’t cause any damage to the rug. Jill says that she has used this formula on several rugs and has not had an issue with it.

PROJECT RATING: Easy

To watch Jill take you through the process, click on the video player above.