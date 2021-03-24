Job opportunity: Detroit seeking to fill 150 seasonal grounds maintenance jobs

Detroit is hiring seasonal employees for the General Services Department.

These crews would maintain parks and medians, as well as other key areas in the city. There are also about 25 positions in the Alley Clean Up program.

The positions are available now, and workers can begin as soon as they are hired.

Crew positions start at $13 an hour, and pay is competitive up to $20. Workers also have a track to full-time positions.

Supervisor and foreman positions are also available.

Email gsdseason@detroitmi.gov to apply.

A virtual job fair will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. Click here to access the fair or call 301-715-8592 and use the meeting ID 838 4197 5030.

