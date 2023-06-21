Jobbie Nooner 2023: Sheriff issues safety tips ahead of Lake St. Clair boat party
(FOX 2) - Headed to Lake St. Clair for a day of drinking and partying on the water Friday?
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office released safety tips ahead of Jobbie Nooner - a massive party that draws boats and people to the water around Gull Island.
The sheriff's office said that each year there are tragedies at the event that could have been avoided.
"We want everyone to be able to enjoy our waterways, whether you are attending Jobbie Nooner or anytime you are out boating please educate yourself, plan ahead, and put safety first," Sheriff Mat King said.
Jobbie Nooner safety tips:
- Have enough life vests for as many people are on board.
- Do not drink and boat. The legal limit for operating a boat is the same as driving -- .08.
- Make sure all of your navigation lights are functioning properly if there is a chance you will be out after dusk.
- Be aware of potential underwater hazards.
- Know your location water at all times and have a cell phone or marine radio on hand in the event of an emergency.