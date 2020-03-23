Jobs considered essential during Michigan's stay-home order

article

Thirteen days after the first cases of coronavirus Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an order that directs all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, and for all Michiganders to stay home or at least six feet away from others if they must leave the house during the outbreak.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 and will be in effect for at least the next three weeks.

But it begs the question, what jobs are considered essential? According to the state of Michigan, these are the jobs/business that must continue to operate:

Health care and public health workers

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Food and agriculture

Energy

Water and wastewater

Transportation and logistics

Public works

Trash pick-up and disposal

Communications and information technology, including news media

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical supply chains and safety

Defense industrial base

However, there are even more to add to the list, as the state has several other jobs are considered critical to the infrastructure. These jobs may be scaled down by their business or operations to only those who are deemed necessary:

Child care workers, but only to the extent necessary to serve the children or dependents of other critical infrastructure workers

Workers at designated suppliers and distribution centers

Workers in the insurance industry, but only to the extent that their work can’t be done via phone or remotely

Workers and volunteers that provide food, shelter and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or for people with disabilities

Workers who perform critical labor union functions

In these situations, businesses and operations must determine which of their workers are necessary to conduct minimum basic operations and inform such workers of that designation. Businesses and operations must make such designations in writing, whether by electronic message, public website, or other appropriate means. Such designations, however, may be made orally until March 31, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

If you still aren’t sure if this order applies to your job or not, contact your supervisor or wait to hear from them for further instruction.