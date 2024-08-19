Joe Muer, previous owner of iconic seafood restaurant in Detroit, dead at 88

article

The restaurateur behind one of Detroit's most popular seafood eateries, Joseph Muer Jr., has died at the age of 88.

He was the previous owner of Joe Muer's Seafood Restaurant and helped along its return after the original restaurant closed in 1989. According to his obituary authored on the Staffan-Mitchell and Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Homes website, he died peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 11.

Muer worked with Joe Vicari to bring back the Detroit-based restaurant after its shuttering, later reopening inside the Renaissance Center downtown.

Since then, it's become a popular spot for night life, offering sights of the Detroit River as well as a menu full of gourmet options.

Muer is survived by his wife of 53 years and his three kids.

A private service honoring Muer will be held at a later date.