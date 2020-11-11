John James launches legal defense fund as he contests Michigan election results

Republican John James has launched a legal defense fund in hopes of challenging Michigan election results that netted his opponent Democrat Gary Peters winner in the state's most expensive senate race ever.

Working in tandem with the Republican National Committee, James' campaign believes late-counted ballots out of Wayne County led to election irregularities that could have influenced the results of the race.

Peters, currently leading James by almost 85,000 votes, was projected the winner late last week, after several days of uncertainty.

Like James, Donald Trump and his campaign have launched similar lawsuits against Michigan's election systems, alleging improper procedures inside the TCF Center on election day disenfranchised other votes that were already cast.

So far, there have been no credible accusations of widespread voter fraud.

"While Senator Peters is currently ahead, I have deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat," James said in a statement last week.

Other Republican officials have complained of glitches from at least one county that improperly gave votes to Democrat Joe Biden, who leads Trump by more than 140,000 votes.

After James declined to concede the election, Peters called the statement "sad" and "pathetic."

"They lost. It is very clear. Just count the votes. That is the bottom line. We look at the votes," he said.

The merger of James and the RNC in fundraising for future litigation indicates the two plan to work together in contesting election results in Michigan. In a disclaimer written below donation buttons on the WinRed website, it says any funds provided but exceed federal campaign limits would be diverted to the Republican National Committee for other litigation efforts.

Following each county board's canvassing of their respective votes, the state of Michigan will certify them by Nov. 17.