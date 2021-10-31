Joro spiders invade parts of northern Georgia

An invasive species of Joro spiders has overtaken parts of northern Georgia, according to local reports.

Joro spiders are native to East Asia.

Jade Edwards in Cummings, Georgia, shared footage of thick spider webs strung between power lines.

The University of Georgia reported that millions of the bright yellow, palm-sized spiders have cast their webs in "roughly 25 counties" of the state. The spiders were first seen in 2014.

"UGA scientists have not noticed any negative effects on any native species, which was one concern," the university wrote. "The only negative effect concerning the spiders seems to be the nuisance caused by their extreme numbers this year."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.