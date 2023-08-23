Judge calls alleged drunk driver who hit, killed wife of Eastern Market CEO 'danger to the community'

Jacob Mraulak stood emotionless for his court hearing on charges connected to the crash, that injured Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and killed his wife, Vivian, Friday.

The 29-year-old from Romulus pleaded not guilty, but received a 250,000 dollar cash bond. Judge Bill Burton, Jr. called Mraulak a "danger to the community."

"I’m sure these are just allegations, but they are very, very serious," he said. "Allegedly causing the death of one person and the serious injuries of another."

Prosecutors say Mraulak barreled into the couple near the intersection of E. Lafayette and St. Aubin.

The Carmodys were walking to dinner at the time they were run down.

"The defendant was driving the wrong way down two separate streets with large, grassy medians," said Prosecutor Jonathan Hitz. "He ran a red light, proceeded to drive onto a sidewalk, struck two pedestrians, struck numerous other objects, and he continued some 400 feet."

Prosecutors told the judge that Mraulak had an "exceptionally high" blood-alcohol level. He was high on cocaine and passed out behind the wheel.

Dan and Vivian Carmody

We also learned a bit more about Mraulak’s criminal past with a domestic violence charge in Washtenaw County, and that he’s a father of two children.

Mrualak will have a bond redetermination hearing on Friday and another court hearing next week.

Meanwhile, Vivian Carmody’s family created a GoFundMe in her memory.

The donations will cover family travel expenses and rehab for her husband, Dan, among other things.

The family says they’re grateful for the support.

In addition to the GoFundMe for Vivian Carmody, you can also donate to the Eastern Market Corporation through the S3 Green Fund.