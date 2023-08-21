Police: Driver who ran down Eastern Market CEO and his wife, who died - was drunk, on drugs

Three days since the crash and the damage and markings are still at St. Aubin and E. Lafayette. Detroit police say a driver hit Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and killed his wife Vivian.

Chief James White says the 29-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.

"The suspect, who is from Romulus, was intoxicated both with narcotics and alcohol - he went through a possible overdose while he was driving, and lost control of the vehicle," White said.

The chief says the suspect received Narcan and will survive. Police issued a warrant with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for homicide charges.

It is a devastating loss for the Carmody and Eastern Market families. The massive impact is also being felt by people who worked with Vivian during her time as executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority.

She laid the foundation for much of downtown Berkley’s current and future success," said Mike McGuiness. "She was a catalyst for change and a really remarkable woman."

McGuiness followed Vivian Carmody as executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority.

McGuiness says Vivian fought to pave the way for small business owners in Berkley.

"I hope that she knew how much there was an appreciation and a positive impact during her time here because those that felt that love and that impact, they are grieving her loss greatly." McGuinness said.

"I definitely send my condolences to the family - losing Vivian that way is so tragic," said Jeremy Scott.

Scott co-owns Uncle & Me at Eastern Market. He’s appreciative of Dan Carmody and the Eastern Market family for giving him and his niece a platform.

"People of color and queer people, we’re in a prominent position to share the culture of what we do in our city with the rest of the world," he said. "Eastern Market is even giving us an outlet to have access to the community, is pivotal."

A spokesman for the Carmody family says Dan is recovering from surgery and will be home soon.

A public celebration will be held for Vivian once Dan recovers. The family and Eastern Market staff is grateful for the continued support.

Vivian and Dan Carmody



