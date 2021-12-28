Judge dismisses race, gender discrimination lawsuits filed against MSP by white men

A judge dismissed two lawsuits Monday against Michigan State Police that alleged racial and gender discrimination.

Three MSP employees – Michael McCormick, Robert Hahn, Michael Caldwell – claimed they were discriminated and retaliated against for being white men.

According to the judge's opinion, Hahn and Caldwell argued that they were punished unlawfully because of race and gender. They also argued that they were retaliated against when they tried to bring attention to MSP's diversity policies that allegedly "racial and gender minorities over white males."

In the opinion dismissing the suit, the judge wrote that the men "plainly disagree as a policy matter with the priorities of the Michigan State Police."

The judge also noted that they can't "demonstrate the reasons underlying their respective disciplines were pretext for unlawful race and gender discrimination or that their discipline was retaliation for their complaints about the administration’s diversity policies."

Read all the facts of the case and the full opinion against Hahn and Caldwell below (click here if you can't see it):

McCormick's lawsuit alleged that he was passed up for a Post Commander in 2019 because of racial discrimination and retaliation for complaints he made in 2018 for being passed up for another position in 2015.

A racial minority received the commander position.

According to the opinion from the judge, "McCormick withdrew his application for Post Commander before it could be considered and his arguments for relief from this requirement of a prima facie case are unavailing. Moreover, McCormick admits he had an angry attitude and that this attitude affected his professional relationships, which is exactly the reasons superiors gave for concern about promoting him."

Read all the facts of the case and the full opinion against McCormick below (click here if you can't see it):

"This affirms what we have said from the beginning – the claims are false," MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said. "There never was, or will be, employment, promotion, retention, or any other personnel practice decisions made motivated by bias or based on discrimination. We are pleased with this conclusion and remain committed to supporting a work environment with equal opportunity for all of our members."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also backed the dismissal of the lawsuits.

"These suits were an attempt to undermine MSP’s efforts to ensure the force properly represents the communities it serves. That doesn’t amount to discrimination – it's responsible community policing," she said.