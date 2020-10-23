Judge lowers bond for man linked to plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

article

A judge has slashed bond to $100,000 for a man accused of assisting in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and commit other violence against state government.

A defense attorney says Pete Musico's alleged role was overstated by prosecutors.

Kareem Johnson says Musico was kicked out of the group because he was too "soft" and wouldn't commit to violence.

Judge Michael Klaeren reduced Musico's bond, clearing the way for his release from jail.

Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted to kidnap Whitmer.

A total of 14 men were charged have been charged in connection with the plot, which was revealed last week following a months-long investigation by federal agents.

Among the six men facing federal charges for conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, five of them are from Michigan.

According to the complaint filed by federal authorities, the men were planning to kidnap the Democratic governor from her private residence in West Michigan, set off improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to slow the response of police, and then take Whitmer to a secluded area of Wisconsin where she would be tried for "treason."

Additionally, another eight men face state charges brought forth by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The individuals are accused of several crimes, including providing material to support a terrorist act and felony firearm charges. The men surveyed the governor's northern Michigan home while others conducted paramilitary exercises at residences around the state.

