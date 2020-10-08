3 denied bond in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to held without bond before trial
Five men accused of Whitmer kidnapping plot in federal court Tuesday
Five of the men accused of planning to kidnap the governor and put her on trial for treason will appear in federal court on Tuesday in Grand Rapids
Trump rally changes venue from gun business after Whitmer kidnap suspect found to have worked there
That is because one of the thirteen men arrested in connection to the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer worked at Huron Valley Guns earlier this year.
2 suspects in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot said to be at capitol protest with guns earlier this year
Interest has been renewed in talks to ban guns at the Lansing capitol after a violent kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was thwarted.
Former Detroit FBI head fears there may be more plots like Whitmer kidnapping
"I'm nervous over the next three or four weeks (about) what we're going to see," he said.
13 men face conspiracy, terrorism charges in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Federal and Michigan authorities have arrested 13 men with plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Gov. Whitmer says 'words matter', call them 'domestic terrorists' after 13 charged in plot to kidnap her
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for the suspects charged in a kidnapping plot to be called "domestic terrorists" instead of "militia" members.
Trump blasts Whitmer in series of tweets, Biden lends support after foiled kidnapping plot
Trump was live on FOX News Thursday night telling Sean Hannity that it was "his" US Justice Department and federal law enforcement that foiled the plot, yet took a shot at her for playing politics and blaming him for the extremists in her press conference, saying "She keeps up her little political act."
Ex-neighbor of militia suspect in Whitmer plot says he threatened her with gun before
In Milford, 21-year-old Paul Bellar is facing the same charges as well as being a gang member. People who knew him, say he was kicked out of this mobile home park six months ago.
6 men arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Federal officials are charging six men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Man killed at Madison Hts Texas Roadhouse connected to Boogaloo Movement
Federal officials would not comment on the death of Eric Allport but it's believed he's a part of the anti-government group The Boogaloo Movement and has white separatist connections to Ruby Ridge in Idaho.
Whitmer responds to kidnapping plot, rebukes Trump's refusal to condemn hate groups
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 after the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap her before the November election and arrested six individuals.