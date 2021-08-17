Judge says former Detroit Lion Alex Brown is danger to public after wrong-way drunken driving crash

article

During Alexander Brown's arraignment Tuesday, a judge said the former Detroit Lions cornerback is a danger to the public.

Brown, who was waived from the football team Sunday afternoon, was charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury after an alleged wrong-way drunken driving crash.

Original Report: Ex-Lion accused of drunken crash on Detroit freeway

Authorities said the 25-year-old was drunk and speeding on the wrong side of southbound I-75 when he hit another vehicle head-on just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Brown's front seat passenger, Lions teammate Charlie Taumoepeau, 23, was removed from the vehicle with the jaws of life. The driver of the vehicle Brown hit suffered injuries to his legs.

According to officials, Brown admitted to drinking and said he thought he was in Atlanta, Ga.

Brown's lawyer said he is trying to conduct trials for other football teams and asked that he be allowed to travel. Brown is from South Carolina but was staying in Detroit while with the Lions.

His bond was set at $50K,000/10%. His next court date is Sept. 2, when he must appear for a preliminary examination.

The judge ordered that Brown cannot use alcohol or drugs and he must have an alcohol tether if he posts bond. He must also surrender his passport and cannot drive without a valid license.

The judge said the court was not informed whether Brown has a valid license, but if he does, he can only drive a vehicle with an interlock system that does not allow the car to start if a person has been drinking.