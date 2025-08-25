Judge offers compassion in sentencing woman who beat son, 3, to death in Pontiac

The Brief Latonya Shante Thomas was sentenced for second-degree murder and child abuse. Thomas received 15 to 60 years for the death of her 3-year-old son Zaveion. Thomas read a letter of apology to the judge and received a compassionate reply at sentencing.



A Flint mother learned her fate in the murder of her 3-year-old son at Monday's sentencing in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The backstory:

Latonya Shante Thomas was sentenced to two counts of 15 to 60 years for second-degree murder and child abuse first degree, which she pleaded to.

Oakland County Sheriff deputies responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Perry Place in Pontiac last Thomas, 27, on April 25, 2024.

Deputies arrived to find Thomas performing CPR on the boy, Zaveion who was transported to the hospital where he died.

Her defense attorney said Thomas, who has three children from different fathers and was a single mother, had a history of being abused physically and sexually growing up, and has a history of mental illness.

She read a statement to the court asking for forgiveness.

"As a mother we are put on earth to protect and cherish our children," she said. "Because of my pride being too high and my selfish ways, I chose not to ask for help when I needed it resulting in the death of my son."

Her attorney said that Thomas had lost her job and her home and was living with two other adults in a two-bedroom apartment with eight children - adding that Zaveion had special needs.

"I am so sorry for everything that has happened," she said. "I am so ready to change my life and become a better person, a better mother and a better child of God. I am willing to accept any consequence."

Judge Daniel O'Brien said her words were beautiful.

"You said you failed as a mom, I would like to say you didn't fail yet as a mom because you are still breathing," he said. You didn't fail because you still have life ahead of you. You're only a failure at the end if you continue down a bad path which I don't see, frankly quite the opposite."

O'Brien gave her credit for 438 days

"The court believes the proper sentence on both counts is 15 years to 60 and I appreciate the recommended middle sentence of 20," O'Brien said. "It's not me, it's mercy that the court recommends 15 years to 60.

"God bless the children and they all love you all of them."

Latonya Shante Thomas