July 4th safety reminders for parents on fireworks, outdoor cooking and fireworks

Lots of traditions come to life for the 4th of July holiday but the key is to stay safe with three big concerns.

Nothing is more inviting than a pool party to celebrate the fourth, but here's a sober reminder before everyone jumps in. Drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old.

The Centers for Disease Control warns that summer drownings are up since before the pandemic - but they are preventable. Before any child goes into the pool, adults have to be ready.

"There should be an adult water watcher within arm’s length of your kids while they’re at any public pool or personal pool," said Dr. Richard So, Cleveland Clinic.

Always designate someone to be a water watcher - this person has the task of keeping an eye on all the swimmers without distraction. Drowning can happen in 20 to 60 seconds.

It's hard to imagine July 4th without the smell of various foods cooking on the grill. But July is a peak month for grill fires.

Gas grills are more problematic. The advice is to keep your grill clean, at least 10 feet away from homes, decks anything flammable and make sure your propane isn't leaking, and no starter fluid with gas grills.

If you want to create your own light show with backyard fireworks - don't take that job lightly.



Every year, fireworks lead to thousands of people getting hurt - about 38 percent of victims suffer injuries to hands and fingers including having them "blown off" from accidents.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission data shows eight people died from firework-related injuries last year. About 10,000 were hurt and about 700 of those injuries came from sparklers - believe it or not - which we often hand to kids.

To stay safe, leave it to the pros. If that's not an option, keep a fire extinguisher and bucket of water close by and make sure the person setting them off is fully capable.



