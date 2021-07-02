July 4th weekend brings some heat - here's what to expect with the forecast

Lori Pinson has a look at what to expect for this 4th of July weekend and next week, as well.

On Saturday, High pressure will hold, bringing a change in our wind direction, allowing for slightly warmer temperatures (80) and the beginning of an uptick in humidity. Sun & clouds give way to mild temperatures overnight, 64.

The 4th of July will be hot and humid. Here a southwest flow will bring heat and humidity to levels around 90 degrees. A few more clouds will be evident, but the holiday will remain dry for your outdoor activities. 70 overnight.

Monday: Still good for outdoor play and exercise, just do it early. Readings will soar to around 91 with heat indices (combination of high heat and humidity) may make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s. There may be a Heat Advisory issued. Overnight lows at 73.

Tuesday: An approaching cold front could trigger storms Tuesday as drier, cooler air attempts to move into a hot and humid airmass. Temperatures in advance of the front will be near 90. Overnight lows show a downward trend near 67.

Wednesday: A day of rain. As the cold front moves through, our wind direction once again shifts, bringing less humid and cooler temperatures by Thursday. Highs today: 83, Low 64

Thursday: We had to wait all week for less humid conditions. Dry, mostly sunny by afternoon, highs near 82.

Advertisement

Traveling this holiday weekend? See my forecast for selected cities up north and within driving distance. Enjoy!