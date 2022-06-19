Juneteenth commemorated across metro Detroit with several events

Several events were held across metro Detroit Sunday to commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in America.

One of the events was held at the Eastern Market in Detroit.

"It's warm; it's beautiful weather, it's a good time, important for us," said Tim McPherson. Black history is American history, and until we understand the full scope of that, we'll never fully know real American history."

Earlier in the day, a Juneteenth parade at Grand River and Greenfield. The MLK high school marching band led the parade.

"Today is important to us because we have the freedom to us -happy about it- good with that," said Demond petty, an event organizer.

It was a fun day for the kids and family.

"It's been a great event. I'm glad I came out to this Juneteenth freedom fest. Had a ball out here, man."