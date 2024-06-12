'Just be nice': Man pulls gun on driver while getting onto I-94 in Detroit

A driver pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident while getting onto I-94 in Detroit on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said both drivers were trying to get on the westbound side of the freeway at Chalmers, leading to road rage. One of the drivers pulled alongside the other person and brandished a gun before speeding off.

The occupants in the victim's vehicle were able to get a video of the suspect's license plate. They also identified the suspect vehicle as a private security car and told police that the man was wearing a security guard uniform.

Police contacted the owner of the security company, who was very cooperative with troopers. Police then talked to the suspect, a 22-year-old Detroit man. Troopers seized two guns from him and took him into custody, where he remains pending prosecutor review.

"Driving is not a competition," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "There is absolutely no reason to turn a minor traffic incident into a felony. It is just driving, so just be nice to your fellow drivers and we will all be better for it."