'Just sad': Deadly Highland Park shooting happens across street from elementary school

Highland Park and Michigan State Police scoured a murder scene at Second Avenue and Sears in Highland Park Wednesday morning.

"It's sad - it's just sad," said one neighbor.

A homicide — with the original call reporting a man shot in the face — although police have yet to confirm exact details.

"These are packed communities, there are so many people in our community and I’m concerned about everybody as a whole," said Neon, a resident.

Especially because — there are children everywhere in this neighborhood.

The victim was found near the Gabrielle and Town Center apartment complexes — across the street from George Washington Carver Academy.

"The people of our community should be more careful. just be more careful," Neon said. "I don’t know the details so I’m not going to assume anything, but people should be more careful and considerate of their surroundings. there’s kids everywhere."

Parents like Neon are worried for the safety of both the kids and the elderly in the neighborhood.

If you have any information to aid the investigation — call Michigan State Police (248-584-5740) or Highland Park police (313-852-7338) — or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you can remain anonymous.



