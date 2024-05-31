Juvenile arrested after Waterford drive-by shooting

article

A juvenile is in custody after a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Waterford Township.

Police were called to a home on Lockhaven Road around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found bullet holes in the house. No one inside the home was shot.

Investigators determined who a potential suspect was and the vehicle he was driving. Later that night, they located the vehicle, which had spent shell casings in it, and arrested the suspect. He is due in court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-618-6108.