Suspect takes keys from Monroe house during home invasion, steals vehicle while victims sleep

A suspect, who was identified as a juvenile, took keys during a Monroe home invasion, stole a vehicle, and led police officers on a chase before crashing Thursday, police said.

Police received a call about the vehicle that was stolen from a home in the 500 block of E. Front Street at about 12:30 a.m. The vehicle's owners were asleep when the suspect went into their house and took the keys, police said.

Police were notified of the vehicle's whereabouts by an on-board location service at about 9:20 a.m. They tried to stop the vehicle in the 800 block of S. Monroe Street, but the driver sped away.

The suspect was driving erratically and kept leaving the road, police said. Officers deployed inflatable stop sticks in the 1200 block of E. Third Street. The suspect tried to avoid them but swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

Police said the suspect, whose age and gender was not provided, is being lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center. Officials are seeking fleeing and eluding, as well as receiving and concealing stolen property charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Christopher Nelson at 734-243-7509.